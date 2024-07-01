Subscribe

Jennifer Wyndham-Wheeler

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Principal
  • Firm: Griffith Hack

Company Latest

Canada firm’s IP practice acquired by IPH
Canada firm’s IP practice acquired by IPH




More leaders

profile
Gavin Adkins
Principal   Griffith Hack  
profile
Robert Wullf
Principal   Griffith Hack  
profile
Edith Hamilton
Principal   Griffith Hack  
profile
Dr Jing Fung Tan
Principal   Griffith Hack  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide