Subscribe

Jennifer Nock

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Member
  • Firm: Rothwell Figg




More leaders

profile
Aydin Harston, Ph.D.
Member   Rothwell Figg  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide