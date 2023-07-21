Howard Read

As well as his BA (Hons) and MA in Natural Sciences, Howard has a PhD in metallurgy from the University of Cambridge.

Having worked in industry and the academic sector before joining the profession, Howard understands the challenges faced in these areas and appreciates the commercial realities of, and the value derivable from, intellectual property.

Howard is fluent in both English and Portuguese, has published a number of articles in scientific journals and been named as inventor on several patents.