Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Grégory Ingrand
Grégory Ingrand
Key details
Job title:
European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner
Firm:
Beau de Loménie
More leaders
profile
Pierre Balesta
European Patent Attorney, Head of Lille Branch Office, Partner
Beau de Loménie
profile
Didier Intes
European Patent Attorney, Partner
Beau de Loménie
profile
Emmanuelle Machinet
European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner
Beau de Loménie
profile
François Delumeau
European Patent Attorney, Partner
Beau de Loménie
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency