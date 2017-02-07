Subscribe

Gokce Izgi

Key Details





Company Latest

New legislation brings major changes
New legislation brings major changes
Turkey: Comparative advertising to be allowed
Turkey’s state of emergency: impact on IP
Turkish Constitutional Court nibbles away at trademark law


Leader Profiles

Women In IP
Isik Ozdogan
Partner   Moroglu Arseven


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions