Subscribe

Gaston Esquivel

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Intellectual Property and Entertainment Partner
  • Firm: Macdonel, Uribe, Cuesta, Llaca & Esquivel








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide