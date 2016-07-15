Essenese Obhan is a managing partner at Obhan & Associates. Mr Obhan is an IP lawyer, patent agent, and has a degree in mechanical engineering. While he has drafted, prosecuted and litigated cases in the mechanical, chemical, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication and agricultural sectors, he has also been at the forefront of several high stakes IP licensing and litigation matters in India. He advises many companies, including some from Fortune 500, and India's leading businesses on developing and maintaining their patent portfolios and IP strategy and licensing. Mr. Obhan represents India on committee's of various national & international IP forums including APAA, INTA, AIPPI and FICPI.