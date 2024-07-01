Dr. Li joined a large patent and trademark law firm in 1996. As a patent attorney, attorney at law and director of the Electrical Department of that firm, Dr. Li has been very active in patent procurement and patent enforcement and accumulated extensive practical experience. He has successfully dealt with quite a number of difficult patent prosecution and litigation cases. Dr. Li’s practice focuses on the technical fields of image processing, telecommunication, computer science and automation etc. He also counsels clients on patent validity, patentability and infringement issues. In 2007, he joined Unitalen and is responsible for the management of foreign patent business. He has been actively engaged in patent theory and practice research and published many articles in influential IP magazines, such as “Intellectual Property”. He is the co-author of “Chinese Patent Course”. In addition, he publishes the translation work, “Business Patent Strategy”. He also speaks frequently about the Chinese patent law and practice in international conferences and seminars.Dr. Li has been invited as a patent law expert by SIPO to join the amendment of the Patent Law and its Implementing Regulations of China. A research group instructed by Dr. Li has conducted extensive study on “Patent Law Treaty” and got high praise from SIPO.