Danny Awdeh has achieved high-profile victories for clients across the globe and currently leads Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner’s trademark and copyright group. Awdeh serves some of the world’s most well-known brands and he has managed numerous high-profile litigations and disputes involving trademark infringement, counterfeiting, unfair competition, dilution, and false advertising. In addition to obtaining favourable verdicts before the district and appellate courts, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and trademark tribunals around the world, Awdeh has negotiated countless business-oriented solutions tailored to the needs of clients’ global business and legal objectives.