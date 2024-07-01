Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Christopher Van Barr
Christopher Van Barr
Key details
Job title:
Intellectual Property Litigator
Firm:
Gowling WLG
Company Latest
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
UK govt retains IP exhaustion regime
Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Marques 2019: the future of technology and IP practice
Gowling promotes 19 to partner in Canada
More leaders
profile
Natalie Rizkalla-Kamel
Partner and Trademark Agent
Gowling WLG
profile
Omar Nassif
Partner
Gowling WLG
profile
Paul Inman
Partner
Gowling WLG
profile
Peter Milne
Partner
Gowling WLG
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency