Subscribe

Christine Kanz

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Hoyng Rokh Monegier

Company Latest

Xiaomi
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Dutch cheese taste not protectable by copyright, says AG
Hoyng Rokh Monegier promotes patent attorney to partner
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
Hoyng Rokh Monegier to team up with Véron & Associés




More leaders

Diversity
Sabine Agé
Partner   Hoyng Rokh Monegier   Sabine Agé is the managing partner of the French offices at Hoyng Rokh Monegier.
profile
Klaus Haft
Partner   Hoyng Rokh Monegier  
profile
Florence Jacquand
Partner   Hoyng Rokh Monegier  
profile
Amandine Métier
Partner   Hoyng Rokh Monegier  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide