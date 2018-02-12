Ben Natter





Ben’s practice focuses on all aspects of global trademark strategy, procurement, management and enforcement. Ben tailors client-specific approaches for protection of intellectual property rights around the world. On any given day, Ben’s work will see him enforcing clients’ rights in jurisdictions spanning the globe in conjunction with local authorities, courts and a cultivated team of local counsel.

Ben draws upon years of experience developing and implementing strategies for the protection and management of global intellectual property portfolios and creating and effectuating tailored anti- counterfeiting programs for numerous famous brands. He is frequently called on to represent clients in high-profile international brand disputes. Ben’s specialties also include intellectual property transactions and related aspects of mergers and acquisitions, licensing, copyright prosecution and enforcement, global online marketplace infringement matters and anti-counterfeiting, domain name disputes and social media infringement. Protection of intellectual property rights in complex regions is amongst Ben’s subspecialties, and he has achieved considerable success and recognition in connection with his work in Latin America and China.

Ben represents domestic and international clients, including world- famous brands and market leaders, from a broad range of industries with a large client base from the technology, fashion, retail, consumer goods, software, hospitality, entertainment and media fields. Ben is regularly recognized for his novel and effective strategies and has received awards from numerous international publications in the field of intellectual property. Additionally, Ben’s high-profile infringement cases have been considered newsworthy and reported by domestic and international news outlets.