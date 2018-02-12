Ben Natter
Key Details
- Partner
- 1 212 588 0800
- bnatter@haugpartners.com
Ben’s practice focuses on all aspects of global trademark strategy, procurement, management and enforcement. Ben tailors client-specific approaches for protection of intellectual property rights around the world. On any given day, Ben’s work will see him enforcing clients’ rights in jurisdictions spanning the globe in conjunction with local authorities, courts and a cultivated team of local counsel.
Ben draws upon years of experience developing and implementing strategies for the protection and management of global intellectual property portfolios and creating and effectuating tailored anti- counterfeiting programs for numerous famous brands. He is frequently called on to represent clients in high-profile international brand disputes. Ben’s specialties also include intellectual property transactions and related aspects of mergers and acquisitions, licensing, copyright prosecution and enforcement, global online marketplace infringement matters and anti-counterfeiting, domain name disputes and social media infringement. Protection of intellectual property rights in complex regions is amongst Ben’s subspecialties, and he has achieved considerable success and recognition in connection with his work in Latin America and China.
Ben represents domestic and international clients, including world- famous brands and market leaders, from a broad range of industries with a large client base from the technology, fashion, retail, consumer goods, software, hospitality, entertainment and media fields. Ben is regularly recognized for his novel and effective strategies and has received awards from numerous international publications in the field of intellectual property. Additionally, Ben’s high-profile infringement cases have been considered newsworthy and reported by domestic and international news outlets.
Professional Highlights
Participation in Wider Community
Natter, Ben, “Significant Trademark Decisions in 2017: Free Speech Trumps Lanham Act’s Restrictions on Disparaging and Scandalous Trademarks,” Who’s Who Legal, July 2018, http://whoswholegal.com/news/features/article/34663/significant-trademark-decisions-2017-free-speech-trumps-lanham-acts-restrictions-disparaging-scandalous-trademarks.
Natter, Ben, et al. “An Interesting Year on the Horizon: What to Watch in 2018,” IP Watchdog, 3 January 2018, http://www.ipwatchdog.com/2018/01/03/what-to-watch-2018/id=91044/.
Natter, Ben, et al. “The Federal Circuit Holds that the Ban on Scandalous or Immoral Trademarks is Unconstitutional,” NYIPLA The Report, Winter 2017-2018, https://www.nyipla.org/nyipla/TheReport.asp.
Natter, Ben, “‘Intent to Use’ and US Trademark Filing Based on Foreign Registration,” Luxury Law Alliance, 9 October 2017, http://www.luxurylawalliance.com/news-features/intent-to-use-and-us-trademark-filing-based-on-foreign-registration/2017675542.
Natter, Ben, et al. “Trends in Copyright Litigation for Tattoos,” IPWatchdog, 11 September 2017, http://www.ipwatchdog.com/2017/09/11/trends-copyright-litigation-tattoos/id=87607/.
Natter, Ben, et al. “USPTO Navigates New Territory In The Wake of Matal v. Tam,” IPWatchdog, 17 August 2017, http://www.ipwatchdog.com/2017/08/17/uspto-navigates-matal-v-tam/id=86961/.
Natter, Ben, et al. “Matal v. Tam: The death knell of the Lanham Act’s Disparagement Clause and implications for the fashion industry,” Luxury Law Alliance , 21 July 2017, http://www.luxurylawalliance.com/news-features/matal-v-tam-the-death-knell-of-the-lanham-acts-disparagement-clause-and-implications-for-the-fashion-industry/152122582.
Natter, Ben, et al. “A Balancing Act: Fair Use and Creative Content,” 28 NYSBA Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law Journal 35, no. 2, Summer 2017, https://test.haugpartners.com/app/uploads/2017/07/A-Balancing-Act-by-RP-BN-JS.pdf.
Professional Affiliations
International Trademark Association (INTA), Harmonization of Trademark Law and Practice Committee
Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI), Industrial Design and Trade Dress Working Committee
Marques
Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG)International Trademark Association (INTA), Harmonization of Trademark Law and Practice Committee
Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI), Industrial Design and Trade Dress Working Committee
New York Intellectual Property Law Association (NYIPLA), Trademark Law Committee and Publications Committee
Academic Affiliations
Attorney Mentor:
Brooklyn Law School
St. John's University School of Law