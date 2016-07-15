Bartosz Krakowiak joined Polservice in 2002 and from 2018, he has been on the firm's Management Board. He is a Polish patent and trademark attorney, European patent attorney and professional representative at the EUIPO. He specialises in trademark and design prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, unfair competition matters, IP litigation and anticounterfeiting actions. Since 2019, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of INTA. He previously chaired INTA‚Äôs Legislation and Regulation Committee, Europe and Central Asia Sub-committee and INTA's Anticounterfeiting Committee. Since 2012, he has been President of the Polish National Group of AIPPI. Visit the website: www.polservice.com.pl





Participation in Wider Community

Bartosz is an immediate past member of the INTA Board of Directors (2019-2021); he is also a member of the INTA Trademark Office Practices Committee. In 2014-2015 he chaired the INTA Anticounterfeiting Committee and in 2016-2019 the INTA Legislation and Regulation Committee – Europe and Central Asia Subcommittee.

Since 2012 Bartosz has been President of the Polish Group of the Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI); he is also a member of the AIPPI Standing Committee – Trademarks. Additionally, he is a member of the Anticounterfeiting Committee of the European Communities Trademark Association (ECTA).

Bartosz is also Vice-Chair of the Legislation Committee and the IP Law Reform Committee of the Polish Chamber of Patent Attorneys.





Academic Affiliations

Bartosz is a frequent speaker and moderator at IP conferences and seminars. He lectures to trainee patent and trademark attorneys and at the Academy of European Law (ERA) in Trier, Germany, particularly on enforcement of IP rights. He is the author of several trademark law-related publications.

Bartosz graduated in law (summa cum laude) from the University of Warsaw. He also completed postgraduate studies in IP law at the University of Warsaw and at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, and a special module on EU trademarks (magister lucentinus) at the University of Alicante.