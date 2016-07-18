Subscribe

Allan Poulter

Key details

  • Job title:Intellectual Property Group Partner
  • Firm:Bird & Bird
  • Jurisdiction:United Kingdom
  • Practice area:Technology, Media, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Entertainment, Consumer Goods, Retail, Automotive

Company Latest

A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
Bird & Bird eyes ‘prosperous’ Japan with new 2024 office


More profiles

profile
Peter Brownlow
PARTNER   Bird & Bird  


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions