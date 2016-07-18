Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100
WIPR Leaders
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Allan Poulter
Allan Poulter
Key details
Job title:
Intellectual Property Group Partner
Firm:
Bird & Bird
Jurisdiction:
United Kingdom
Practice area:
Technology, Media, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Entertainment, Consumer Goods, Retail, Automotive
Company Latest
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
Bird & Bird eyes ‘prosperous’ Japan with new 2024 office
More profiles
profile
Peter Brownlow
PARTNER
Bird & Bird
More features
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions