Subscribe

Uzoamaka Emerole

UzoamakaAdaeze-Emerole

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Dentons
  • Jurisdiction: Nigeria
  • Practice area: Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Copyright, Patents, Design
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025, WIPR Influential Women 2025

Company Latest

Dentons expands Dublin disputes offering with new hire
Dentons expands Dublin disputes offering with new hire
Fieldfisher hires Dentons’ former UK head of IP
Court of Milan upholds counterfeiting allegations against Zara




More leaders

Diversity
Carolina del Río
Partner   Dentons  
profile
Roman Tsibulevskiy
Counsel   Dentons  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Dentons expands Dublin disputes offering with new hire
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them