Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Uzoamaka Emerole
Uzoamaka Emerole
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Dentons
Jurisdiction:
Nigeria
Practice area:
Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Copyright, Patents, Design
Type:
Non-Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
Influential Women - 2025,
WIPR Influential Women 2025
Company Latest
Dentons expands Dublin disputes offering with new hire
Fieldfisher hires Dentons’ former UK head of IP
Court of Milan upholds counterfeiting allegations against Zara
