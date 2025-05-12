Subscribe

Laura Collada

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Managing Partner
  • Firm: Dumont
  • Jurisdiction: Mexico
  • Type: Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking:Influential Women - 2025

Company Latest

Salary gaps, bias and housework: Mexico’s diversity challenges
Salary gaps, bias and housework: Mexico’s diversity challenges
Raising awareness of counterfeiting in Mexico: a call to action
Influential Women in IP Class of 2019: Laura Collada




More leaders

profile
Christian Thomae
Head of Trademarks   Dumont  
profile
Victor Garrido
Head of Patents   Dumont  
profile
Israel Escobedo
Head of Litigation   Dumont  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test