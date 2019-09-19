Subscribe
shutterstock_1018387075_-vlada-young
19 September 2019TrademarksChristian Thomae

Non-traditional trademarks: Sights, sounds and smells

The Mexican Law of Industrial Property (LIP) underwent several and substantial amendments last year regarding trademarks and related topics, which came into force on August 10, 2018.

Within these are the introduction of a mandatory declaration of use system; changes in criteria and rules regarding classification of goods and services; the acceptance of letters of consent applicable to similar, yet not identical trademarks; the possibility of invoking acquired distinctiveness; and, what will be the highlight of this document, the recognition of non-traditional trademarks and trade dress.

Non-traditional trademarks have been recognised and accepted by other jurisdictions for some time, and Mexico has now joined the club. Led by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), along with local chambers of commerce and industry and members of the IP community from various associations of lawyers, both national and international, this was an important effort to update our trademark system.

These efforts and discussions resulted in the definition of the term “trademark” as “any sign perceptible by the senses and capable of being represented in such a way that it allows to determine the clear and precise object to be protected”, giving way to the possibility of protection of non-traditional trademarks, namely: scent, sound, and holographic marks, as well as trade dress, but also certification marks, as those expressly mentioned in the text of the amended law.

Presenting new marks

Given the definition now contained in the law, there is some discussion as to whether this could include colour, taste, touch, and motion trademarks—and others—although these are not expressly mentioned in article 89 of the amended law nor as an option to tick on the application form published by the IMPI, nor were they specifically discussed during the preparation of the bill.

The definition, however, would seem to be broad enough to consider these in addition to those expressly mentioned in the application form. The means of describing or presenting them in applications has given way to attempts to protect motion and other non-traditional trademarks, that are yet to be decided upon by the IMPI.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Mexico trademark amendments come into force
10 August 2018   Amendments to Mexico’s IP law came into effect today, as the country looks to implement a more effective trademark system.
Trademarks
IMPI updates IP law to protect non-traditional TMs
22 June 2018   The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property has updated its IP law to allow for the protection of some non-traditional marks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis