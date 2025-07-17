Latest
Christine Yiu
Christine Yiu
Key details
Job title:
Partner & Co-Head, China IP Department (Shanghai)
Firm:
Bird & Bird
Jurisdiction:
China
Practice area:
Patents
Type:
Contentious
Rationale:
China International Patents 2024: Outstanding
