Subscribe

Christine Yiu

Key details

Company Latest

New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
YouTube white noise video hit by five copyright claims
More clarity needed after German WiFi copyright ruling: lawyers




More leaders

profile
Allan Poulter
Partner   Bird & Bird  
profile
Mark Holah
Partner   Bird & Bird  
profile
Peter Brownlow
Partner   Bird & Bird  
profile
Hank Leung
Partner   Bird & Bird  




More features

Three reasons why the UK’s SEPs plans ‘misunderstand' licensing reality
Why Rubik’s Cube was denied TM protection (again)
China’s Labubu toys: ‘Count the teeth’ to find fakes
When ‘settled expectations’ become unsettling: the iRhythm decision