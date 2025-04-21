Eleonora Rosati is renowned for her contributions to fashion law and is a leading authority and thought leader in the field.

An Italian-qualified lawyer, she currently serves as a full professor of IP law at Stockholm University and acts as of counsel at Bird & Bird.

Through her academic roles, publications, and active participation in international forums, Rosati has substantially influenced the development of fashion IP law, shaping policies and practices that govern the fashion industry’s legal landscape.

Rosati is editor of the Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice (Oxford University Press) and is a long-standing contributor to the award-winning IP blog, The IPKat.

In collaboration with Irene Calboli, Rosati co-authored The Handbook of Fashion Law, published by Oxford University Press in 2025, which addresses the legal challenges and frameworks within fashion IP.

Rosati also co-founded Fashion Law London, a platform dedicated to addressing legal issues in the fashion industry.

In 2022, she received the Adepi Award (the Association for the Development of Intellectual Property in Spain) for her significant impact on shaping IP law interpretation in Europe.

Her various academic positions include: visiting professor at Queen Mary University of London; professor at Universidade Católica Portuguesa; guest professor at CEIPI-Université de Strasbourg; visiting professor at Glion Institute of Higher Education; research associate and lecturer at EDHEC Business School; and associate of the Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Law at the University of Cambridge.