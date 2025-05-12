Latest
Camila Siranni
Camila Siranni
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum
Jurisdiction:
Argentina
Type:
Contentious
WIPR Ranking:
WIPR Influential Women 2025
The IP gender gap: post-pandemic lessons
Greenwashing and IP in Argentina
Leading on D&I: Argentina’s new gender identity law
