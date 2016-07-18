Anita Varma provides strategic patent counselling to life sciences industry companies, guiding them through every stage of a product’s life cycle. She works with clients in obtaining enforceable claims and supporting them in post-grant proceedings, as well as in developing and executing both offensive and defensive patent strategies. She also conducts strategic review of patent portfolios to identify strengths and weaknesses, and opportunities to minimise threats and maximise revenue. With a dual practice in Boston and London, she continues her work as a trusted advisor to domestic and international clients, such as Bayer, Merck and Servier. Her work over the past year has seen her developing and implementing patent strategies for some of the world’s leading life sciences companies, including Vizgen and Disc Medicine.