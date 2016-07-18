Subscribe

Anita Varma

Anita-Varma

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: White & Case
  • Jurisdiction: USA, UK
  • Practice area: Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • WIPR Ranking: WIPR Influential Women 2025

Anita Varma provides strategic patent counselling to life sciences industry companies, guiding them through every stage of a product’s life cycle. She works with clients in obtaining enforceable claims and supporting them in post-grant proceedings, as well as in developing and executing both offensive and defensive patent strategies. She also conducts strategic review of patent portfolios to identify strengths and weaknesses, and opportunities to minimise threats and maximise revenue. With a dual practice in Boston and London, she continues her work as a trusted advisor to domestic and international clients, such as Bayer, Merck and Servier. Her work over the past year has seen her developing and implementing patent strategies for some of the world’s leading life sciences companies, including Vizgen and Disc Medicine.

Company Latest

Judge grants appeal to ROSS in AI fair use fight with Thomson Reuters
Judge grants appeal to ROSS in AI fair use fight with Thomson Reuters
White & Case strengthens London IP practice with former A&O Shearman trio
Ex-Clifford Chance tech counsel joins White & Case




More leaders

profile
Adrian Dykes
Partner   White & Case  
profile
David Stone
Partner   White & Case  
profile
Karla Hughes
Partner   White & Case  
profile
Yar Chaikovsky
Head of Global IP   White & Case  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test