Subscribe
9 August 2016Jurisdiction reportsMargareta Oproiu

Uniformity for SPCs

Since no national legislation was in place before January 1, 2007, the following provision article 19(l) of the amended 1768/92 regulation, was applicable:

“Any medicinal product protected by a valid basic patent and for which the first authorisation to place it on the market as medicinal product was obtained after 1 January 2000 may be granted a certificate in Romania. In cases where the period provided for in article 7(1) has expired, the possibility of applying for a certificate shall be open for a period of six months starting no later than 1 January 2007.”

Accordingly, between January 1 and June 30, 2007, roughly 90 SPC applications were filed with the Romanian State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM) on the basis of a first marketing authorisation (MA) in Romania issued after January 1, 2000.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC