Subscribe
27 November 2014Jurisdiction reportsRodrigo Souto Maior and Tatiana Saad Salles

The battle between public and private interest

The Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which has two specialist panels hearing IP cases against the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (INPI), has recently issued a decision guarding parties’ freedom of interest against an attempt to use the public interest to invalidate a set of patents.

ThyssenKrupp CSA (TKCSA) and CITIC Group filed a lawsuit against SunCoke Energy and the INPI, seeking to invalidate two patents covering metallurgic technology. After years of litigation, the parties reached an agreement and the plaintiffs withdrew all their claims against the validity of the patents in question. Likewise, they requested the immediate dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, as authorised by the Brazilian Civil Procedure Statute. The INPI was opposed to this dismissal and argued that the case should continue to be tried.

Disregarding the plaintiffs’ withdrawal offer and the case law of the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the trial court judge, Nunes de Barros, decided that the lawsuit should continue and the INPI, which was originally a defendant, should be admitted as an assistant to the plaintiffs, thereby assuming the leading position in the effort to invalidate SunCoke’s patents. According to judge Barros, the public interest should prevail and would allow the INPI to try to invalidate the patents even after the settlement between the original plaintiffs and the patentee.

SunCoke filed an appeal to the Second Federal Circuit, challenging the decision and requesting the immediate dismissal of the lawsuit.

The reporting judge of the appeal, appellate judge André Fontes, sanctioned the trial court judge’s position, stating that the withdrawal presented by the plaintiffs could not lead to the dismissal of the lawsuit. He stressed that IP rights would be a matter of public interest and therefore the parties could be limited in their freedom to withdraw claims of patent invalidity.

Barros and Fontes both have strong positions favouring the public interest over private IP rights. Such ideological alignment was evident in this particular case, where the express will of the parties and the court’s own case law were disregarded by both opinions.

Facing such strong opposition, SunCoke sought the opinion of civil procedure experts, who emphasised that: (i) the attempt of both judges to protect a supposed public interest could lead to judicial activism and a violation of due process; (ii) the public interest cannot prevail over the will of the parties to withdraw all rights and claims in a lawsuit in which they are no longer interested; and (iii) legal provisions cannot be ignored in favour of the protection of a supposed public interest.

Before the hearing of the appeal, the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office (Ministério Público Federal) was summoned to comment. The office concurred with SunCoke’s arguments as well as the civil procedure experts’. The prosecutor affirmed that the case had to be immediately dismissed in view of the withdrawal. The INPI would have to file its own lawsuit if it still wished to seek the invalidity of the patents.

The three-judge panel that tried SunCoke’s appeal reversed the trial court’s decision by a majority, with judge Fontes drafting the dissenting opinion. Appellate judges Azulay and Tobias reaffirmed the appellate court’s case law, according to which a supposed public interest cannot prevent a lawsuit from being immediately dismissed with prejudice when the plaintiff withdraws the patent invalidity claims.

"Barros and Fontes both have strong positions favouring the public interest over private IP rights. Such ideological alignment was evident in this particular case."

In Brazil, a party seeking to invalidate a patent must include the INPI as a co-defendant, together with the patent owner. The outcome of the case is of high importance for patent litigation, since it confirms that the freedom of private parties must still be respected even in cases where the trial judge sees a possible conflict between private and public interests.

If the understanding of the trial court and reporting appellate judge had prevailed, this would have set a strong precedent indicating an open road for courts to bend crucial civil procedure, and constitutional provisions and principles to pursue ideological purposes in patent invalidation lawsuits. This is particularly relevant to the Brazilian IP system, where a strong anti-patent feeling is sometimes noticeable in lawsuits that might affect industrial policy or import substitution. Fortunately, that was not the case.

Rodrigo Souto Maior is a partner at Licks Advogados. He can be contacted at: rodrigo.maior@lickslegal.com

Tatiana Saad Salles is an associate at at Licks Advogados. She can be contacted at: tatiana.salles@lickslegal.com

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Networking in IP: the challenges and solutions for women