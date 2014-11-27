The battle between public and private interest

The Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which has two specialist panels hearing IP cases against the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (INPI), has recently issued a decision guarding parties’ freedom of interest against an attempt to use the public interest to invalidate a set of patents.

ThyssenKrupp CSA (TKCSA) and CITIC Group filed a lawsuit against SunCoke Energy and the INPI, seeking to invalidate two patents covering metallurgic technology. After years of litigation, the parties reached an agreement and the plaintiffs withdrew all their claims against the validity of the patents in question. Likewise, they requested the immediate dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice, as authorised by the Brazilian Civil Procedure Statute. The INPI was opposed to this dismissal and argued that the case should continue to be tried.

Disregarding the plaintiffs’ withdrawal offer and the case law of the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the trial court judge, Nunes de Barros, decided that the lawsuit should continue and the INPI, which was originally a defendant, should be admitted as an assistant to the plaintiffs, thereby assuming the leading position in the effort to invalidate SunCoke’s patents. According to judge Barros, the public interest should prevail and would allow the INPI to try to invalidate the patents even after the settlement between the original plaintiffs and the patentee.

SunCoke filed an appeal to the Second Federal Circuit, challenging the decision and requesting the immediate dismissal of the lawsuit.

The reporting judge of the appeal, appellate judge André Fontes, sanctioned the trial court judge’s position, stating that the withdrawal presented by the plaintiffs could not lead to the dismissal of the lawsuit. He stressed that IP rights would be a matter of public interest and therefore the parties could be limited in their freedom to withdraw claims of patent invalidity.

Barros and Fontes both have strong positions favouring the public interest over private IP rights. Such ideological alignment was evident in this particular case, where the express will of the parties and the court’s own case law were disregarded by both opinions.

Facing such strong opposition, SunCoke sought the opinion of civil procedure experts, who emphasised that: (i) the attempt of both judges to protect a supposed public interest could lead to judicial activism and a violation of due process; (ii) the public interest cannot prevail over the will of the parties to withdraw all rights and claims in a lawsuit in which they are no longer interested; and (iii) legal provisions cannot be ignored in favour of the protection of a supposed public interest.

Before the hearing of the appeal, the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office (Ministério Público Federal) was summoned to comment. The office concurred with SunCoke’s arguments as well as the civil procedure experts’. The prosecutor affirmed that the case had to be immediately dismissed in view of the withdrawal. The INPI would have to file its own lawsuit if it still wished to seek the invalidity of the patents.

The three-judge panel that tried SunCoke’s appeal reversed the trial court’s decision by a majority, with judge Fontes drafting the dissenting opinion. Appellate judges Azulay and Tobias reaffirmed the appellate court’s case law, according to which a supposed public interest cannot prevent a lawsuit from being immediately dismissed with prejudice when the plaintiff withdraws the patent invalidity claims.

In Brazil, a party seeking to invalidate a patent must include the INPI as a co-defendant, together with the patent owner. The outcome of the case is of high importance for patent litigation, since it confirms that the freedom of private parties must still be respected even in cases where the trial judge sees a possible conflict between private and public interests.

If the understanding of the trial court and reporting appellate judge had prevailed, this would have set a strong precedent indicating an open road for courts to bend crucial civil procedure, and constitutional provisions and principles to pursue ideological purposes in patent invalidation lawsuits. This is particularly relevant to the Brazilian IP system, where a strong anti-patent feeling is sometimes noticeable in lawsuits that might affect industrial policy or import substitution. Fortunately, that was not the case.

