Subscribe
20 May 2016Jurisdiction reportsMaria Zamkova

Sweden: FRAND is our friend

“Fair” describes terms which are not anti-competitive and would not be considered unlawful if imposed by a dominant firm in the market. “Reasonable” refers to the licensing rates, considering both the importance of avoiding a significant increase in cost to the relevant industry as well as giving the licensor a reasonable and adequate compensation. “Non-discriminatory” is an obligation to treat all licensees in a similar way.

Not everyone on the market accepts FRAND. The Free Software Foundation for example states that “FRAND is a FRAUD”, as it discriminates against free software, “which is neither fair nor reasonable”.

Other objections against FRAND point to some uncertainties, such as: a) ‘per-copy fees’ as being too hard to estimate in a reasonable way, especially if a distributor wants to offer the software free of charge to its customer as part of a combined agreement; b) the term “reasonable” related to the price is still not defined in a clear way; c) an agreement applying only to complete implementations limits the available number of downstream modifications; and d) restrictions to make copies also automatically exclude common software distribution models.

However, there is continuous work on creating both a decent case law practice and internationally accepted policies for FRAND.

The World Intellectual Property Office’s (WIPO) Arbitration and Mediation Center makes available tailored model submission agreements that parties may refer to in a dispute concerning the determination of FRAND terms. These are created in cooperation with leading patent law, standardisation and arbitration experts from a number of countries, as well as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China