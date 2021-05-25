Subscribe
shutterstock_1092236873_jarretera
25 May 2021Jurisdiction reportsMichiel Rijsdijk

Netherlands jurisdiction report: Sustainability with substance

Consumers increasingly want to contribute to a world that remains sustainable in the foreseeable future, and are more interested in the sustainability impact of products and services they purchase. However, claims about sustainability are often seen as unreliable by consumers. Companies must be honest about sustainability and should ensure their claims are clear, correct, and relevant.

To battle unfounded sustainability claims, the ACM has provided five rules for advertising around sustainability claims.

1: Make clear what sustainability benefit the product offers

Sustainability claims are of use to consumers only if they are clearly phrased and easy to understand. When phrasing your claims, you will need to be specific about your product’s sustainability benefit so that no confusion will arise among consumers. You cannot wrongfully give the impression that a product is more sustainable than it really is.

2: Substantiate your claims with facts, and keep them up to date

You will have to be able to prove that your sustainability claims are true. You need to check regularly whether your claims still hold up, and revise them if necessary, so that consumers can rely on the fact that the information is up to date.

3: Comparisons with other products, services, or companies must be fair

You need to make sure that comparisons with other products or companies will not lead to any misunderstandings among consumers about the sustainability aspects of your company or products.

“Any claim about your company’s sustainability ambitions must be proportional to your actual sustainability efforts.” - Michiel Rijsdijk

4: Be honest and specific about your company’s efforts

You will need to distinguish between general information about your company’s efforts regarding sustainability, and specific information about the benefits of an individual product. Information about concrete initiatives or plans that your company has for promoting sustainability are more useful to consumers than vague or unclear statements about your company’s commitment and core values.

Any claim about your company’s sustainability ambitions must be proportional to your actual sustainability efforts. You can make a claim about your future goals for marketing purposes only if there is a clear, concrete, and verifiable strategy to realise those aims.

5: Visual claims and labels must be useful, and not confusing

Only clear symbols, images, or labels, which do not create a false impression or confuse consumers, are allowed. Furthermore, only officially certified labels or symbols may be used to support sustainability claims. It must be clear what a label stands for, and which requirements a product has met to obtain the label, so that the consumer can make an educated choice.

It is advisable to check whether there are certified labels for the relevant product group. If you are using a non-certified sustainability programme you have developed yourself, you must inform the consumer.

Now that sustainability is becoming increasingly important to consumers worldwide, the ACM guidelines are a welcome development, and will help bring some structure to sustainability-related advertising. They protect consumers against misleading advertising, and they also provide advertisers with specific guidelines.

Michiel Rijsdijk is a partner at Arnold & Siedsma. He can be contacted at: mrijsdijk@arnold-siedsma.com

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Netherlands an IP leader, according to report
14 June 2016   Law firm Taylor Wessing has released its fifth report into the assessment of how intellectual property regimes of global jurisdictions compare to one another.
Copyright
Sports rights owners criticise Saudi Arabia, Netherlands in USTR submissions
25 February 2020   Sports organisations including FIFA, UEFA and the National Football League have urged the US to keep Saudi Arabia on its priority watch list for IP infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA 2024: ‘Insane’ brand restrictions are ‘dogma not science’
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
World IP Day: EPO reveals 33% jump in cleantech inventions over five years
Wasteful or distinctive? The effect of EU and UK packaging waste policies on brand owners