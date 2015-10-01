Subscribe
1 October 2015Jurisdiction reportsLim Eng Leong

Malaysia: The pros and cons of plain tobacco packaging

Unsurprisingly, the passing of this act was met with strong resistance from the tobacco industry, both Down Under and abroad. Legal challenges have been raised at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to decide if there was a breach of the TRIPS Agreement, which guarantees intellectual property rights protection according to TRIPS standards.

In Malaysia, this international development is being monitored with much interest because the prospect of similar plain packaging regulations being implemented here is very real. Since 2008, mandatory pictorial health warnings have been imposed by the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2008 on tobacco products for sale locally. If implemented, plain packaging restrictions will further invade into the remaining space and strip such products of any distinguishing trademark identity, save for the mark itself in plain font.

To assist in the study of this contentious issue, the Malaysian Intellectual Property Association (MIPA) recently conducted a survey among its members. While the current stand taken by MIPA is neutral, the feedback received has revealed interesting insights among its diverse membership. To some extent, the views raised do mirror what has been similarly levelled on the international platform.

It is indisputable that smoking is adverse to human health. However, the question remains whether a government can prevent the use of a tobacco trademark as a matter of public policy when the mark is not misleading or contrary to public morals. How do we strike a balance between protecting public health and safety without intruding upon trademark use excessively or more than necessary? The implications for the trademark rights of tobacco stakeholders must not be side-stepped.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA 2024: ‘Insane’ brand restrictions are ‘dogma not science’
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
How to combat malicious trademark applications in China
Protecting trademarks in DRC
UKIPO reveals media IP focus over past decade
How Tanzania boosted confidence in IP by training judges