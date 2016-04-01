Subscribe
radu-bercan-shutterstock-com-5
1 April 2016

Jimmy Choo wins cybersquatting case

Fashion brand Jimmy Choo has won a cybersquatting dispute at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) after two domain names containing its trademark were found to have been registered in bad faith.

Jimmy Choo filed a complaint against the registration of the domains jimmy--choo.org and jimmychooutletsale.org.

Both were registered by an individual referred to as panluzhong, a Chinese resident, and were registered with domain name registrar 1API.

Jimmy Choo filed its complaint at WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center on February 10 and the decision was published on Tuesday, March 29.

In the complaint, it said the disputed domains incorporate its registered trademark for ‘Jimmy Choo’ with only “slight and insignificant modifications” and that the websites attached to the domains sold similar goods to Jimmy Choo, including women’s and men’s clothing.

In the decision, panellist William Hamilton said the disputed domain names were “confusingly similar”.

“The addition of hyphens between ‘jimmy’ and ‘choo’, the addition of the characters ‘utletsale’ as a suffix, and omitting the space character between ‘jimmy’ and ‘choo’ are immaterial for the purposes of a finding of a likelihood of confusion,” he wrote.

Hamilton added that the respondent did not have a legitimate interest in the domains and that they had been registered in bad faith.

“The complainant’s mark is internationally renowned and the products sold on the respondent’s websites are similar to the complainant’s products and offered at a fraction of the price.

“No other conclusion can be derived from the evidence presented except that the respondent intended to trade on the complainant’s brand and reputation,” he concluded in the decision, handed down on March 20.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation