charnsitr-shutterstock-com-13
10 July 2020Muireann Bolger

UKIPO promises to boost UK’s economic and political outlook in corporate plan

The UK  Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has put the UK’s return to full strength as an “innovative and creative nation” at the heart of its  Corporate Plan 2020-21.

The plan, published yesterday, July 9, outlines the IPO’s planned activity and targets for the next year.

The IPO aims to improve the UK’s economic and political standing through the creation of equivalent UK rights from existing EU trademarks and designs by December 31 this year.

It also outlines how it will develop a greater understanding of how  artificial intelligence (AI) affects the IP framework by launching “a call for views” on the potential of AI, which will be published to give more clarity to businesses who wish to invest confidently in this area.

Other aims include the continuous improvement of systems, processes and ways of working to achieve efficiencies “worth at least 3.5% of core operating costs”.

The IPO also wants to improve customer service by maintaining or exceeding its present average overall customer satisfaction of 85%.

Amanda Solloway, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, said: “Industries that rely on IP are thought to have accounted for almost half of our GDP. It is therefore vital that we continue to have an IP regime that supports it. Inventors, creators and entrepreneurs can invest in confidence knowing they will reap the benefits.

“We have published the ambitious research and development roadmap. It sets out how we will establish the UK as a science superpower, increase research spending and drive forward innovation, backed by our unrivalled investment in IP rights.”

Tim Moss, CEO of IPO, said: “IP is the backbone of innovation and creativity. The IPO has an important role in delivering the government's plan to make the UK the most innovative country in the world. It will play an essential part in our return to full strength as an innovative and creative nation.”

To learn more, don’t miss an interview next week with Tim Moss on our  LSPN Connect session, UK Intellectual Property Office Perspective: Views on the Current Patenting Landscape and COVID-19, where he will discuss topics including the future of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the current UK patent landscape.

