ICANN launches new digital labs to aid engagement

A new digital platform aimed at increasing community engagement has been launched by ICANN.



The new platform, ICANNLabs, was unveiled on July 23 and will aim to encourage experimentation and innovation and give users a chance to engage in dialogue and provide feedback.



Initially, the labs will focus on four areas: communication, education, conversation and discovery and personalisation.



Under communication ICANN will discuss how it can drive increased awareness and participation in Internet policy discussion and explore new models for growth and distribution.



As part of education it wants to find a way of implementing new online learning models to increase knowledge about the organisation.



The conversation model will assess ways to enable discussion around policy development while discovery and personalization will discuss how ICANN can satisfy interests within its community.



Fadi Chehadé, ICANN’s president and chief executive, said the launch would “increase reach and relevance to new digital audiences.”



He added: "We are searching for new ways to innovate and stay true to our principles of bottom-up, community driven policy formation. ICANNLabs is quite simply an open experiment aimed at creating new digital forms of communication."



The labs are free for anyone to sign up to who will then receive updates from ICANN and can provide feedback.



Those interested can register at labs.icann.org