Subscribe
my-life-graphic-shutterstock-com-2
3 August 2016

ICANN delegates ‘dot brands’ to Ferrari, Fiat and NBA

ICANN has delegated new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) including .ferrari, .fiat and .nba.

After completing the new gTLD programme review, a new address becomes part of the internet  when it is delegated and is introduced to the internet’s authoritative database, known as the root zone.

On August 2, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Fiat and the National Basketball Association were among several companies to have their ‘dot brand’ strings delegated.

TBO has covered a number of articles about ‘dot brands’, which can be viewed below:

Brand gTLDs to thrive, says NetNames report

'Dot brand' registries: dragging their feet

Insights into the world of ‘dot brands’

Online brand protection war stories: a roundup from INTA 2016

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Mahindra seeks to block Fiat’s ITC Jeep complaint
29 August 2018   India-based car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra announced today that it has sought an injunction preventing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from pursuing a US International Trade Commission complaint against it.
Trademarks
Fiat TM complaint prompts ITC Mahindra investigation
12 September 2018   The US International Trade Commission announced yesterday that it will institute an investigation into Mahindra & Mahindra following a complaint made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Trademarks
Ferrari races to victory at CJEU
23 October 2020   In a win for Ferrari, the Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that the Italian company should retain rights to a German trademark of its Testarossa sports car, even though the production of the model has ceased.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges