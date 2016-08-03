ICANN delegates ‘dot brands’ to Ferrari, Fiat and NBA

ICANN has delegated new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) including .ferrari, .fiat and .nba.

After completing the new gTLD programme review, a new address becomes part of the internet when it is delegated and is introduced to the internet’s authoritative database, known as the root zone.

On August 2, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Fiat and the National Basketball Association were among several companies to have their ‘dot brand’ strings delegated.

