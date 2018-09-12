Subscribe
istock-524303913-wellesenterprises-1
12 September 2018Trademarks

Fiat TM complaint prompts ITC Mahindra investigation

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced yesterday that it will institute an investigation into Mahindra & Mahindra following a complaint made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ( FCA).

According to FCA, Mahindra has violated section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing certain motorised vehicles and components that infringe FCA’s trademarks and trade dress.

The trademarks depict images of vehicle components and silhouettes, and are registered for goods and services relating to vehicle apparatus and lighting and heating apparatus.

The ITC said that FCA requested a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders to Mahindra for its alleged infringement.

FCA’s complaint also alleged trademark dilution, unfair competition and trade dress infringement.

“The complaint further alleges that an industry in the US exists and that the alleged violations have the threat or effect of causing substantial injury to that industry as required by the applicable federal statutes,” said the ITC.

The ITC’s chief administrative law judge (ALJ) will now assign the case to an ALJ, who will schedule and hold an evidentiary hearing.

This is not the first time the ITC has been involved in a dispute between FCA and Mahindra.

As reported by WIPR last month, Mahindra sought an injunction preventing FCA from pursuing an ITC complaint against it.

The previous complaint FCA filed alleged that certain design features of Mahindra’s Roxor 4x4 off-road vehicle infringe features of FCA’s Jeep design, in particular the grille.

Mahindra argued that the complaint was without merit.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

EU General Court upholds L’Occitane trademark

EU court backs NBA team against TM opposition

European Parliament gears up to vote on copyright modernisation

FisherBroyles adds three IP tech partners

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Mahindra seeks to block Fiat’s ITC Jeep complaint
29 August 2018   India-based car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra announced today that it has sought an injunction preventing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from pursuing a US International Trade Commission complaint against it.
article
ICANN delegates ‘dot brands’ to Ferrari, Fiat and NBA
3 August 2016   ICANN has delegated new generic top-level domains including .ferrari, .fiat and .nba.
Trademarks
Ninth Circuit green lights ‘first sale’ defence in Fiat’s Bluetooth lawsuit
7 April 2022   The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles a chance to revisit a“first sale” defence against a Bluetooth standards organisation's claim of trademark infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown