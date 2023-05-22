Growing accountability of domain name registrars

In 2022, the Indian e-commerce market was valued at $75 billion, with the potential to grow to $200 billion by 2026. Also, registrations for the top country-level domain ‘.in’ reportedly surpassed 2.5 million in 2021.

But an emergent online marketplace has also led to a proliferation of domain name abuse. Typically, the WIPO’s UDRP or its Indian counterpart, INDRP, have helped adjudicate complaints seeking cancellation or transfer of disputed domains.

However, a surge in malafide registrants providing fictitious/non-traceable details at the time of registration and operating through channels designed to keep internet activity anonymous, is making it increasingly difficult to identify miscreants and halt misuse.

Shifting the focus from registrant to registrar

The Delhi High Court has been considering this issue of masked identities in a series of suits filed before it (Dabur India v Ashok Kumar and Ors., 2022). The issues for examination include: