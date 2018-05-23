Subscribe
23 May 2018

Getting IP to the Top of the Agenda

Raising the visibility of INTA’s positions on trademark issues in the United States and ensuring the U.S. legislature understands why they are so important requires a lot of determination and drive.

INTA’s Senior Director of Government Relations Deborah Cohn, who was Commissioner of Trademarks for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) from 2010 to 2014, is up for the job.

Based in INTA’s Washington, D.C., Representative Office, Ms. Cohn serves as a liaison with legislatures and agencies and provides input to inform decision-making on policy and laws that will affect IP in the United States.

In May 2017, the Association passed a Board Resolution on an amendment to the Lanham Act, the United States’ trademark statute, to include a rebuttable presumption of irreparable harm when a claimant seeks injunctive relief and there has been a finding of liability.

Now, Ms. Cohn and her team are actively advocating for this amendment to ensure it becomes a reality.

“That’s where it gets tricky. The legislature has many competing interests and priorities coming at them, and we have to convince them that this is an important thing to do,” she says.

Developing and advocating INTA’s policies on trademark issues is only one component of the job. Ms. Cohn is the Association’s primary contact with the USPTO, and she engages with the agency on the Association’s behalf. She regularly involves U.S. members in this communication through several of INTA’s advocacy committees.

“INTA is one of the major stakeholders providing input on trademark issues, and we have to be active and engaged to be viewed this way.”

“The USPTO is very interested in hearing how various policies and issues would be received by stakeholders,” she notes. “INTA is one of the major stakeholders providing input on trademark issues, and we have to be active and engaged to be viewed this way.”

The work of INTA’s Washington, D.C., Representative Office, as well as the Association’s communications team, contributes to keeping the Association visible and relevant.

A Cross-Party Vehicle

To build public education and awareness around INTA’s policies priorities, such as the troubling upswing in counterfeiting, the Association works with the U.S. Congressional Trademark Caucus (CTC).

INTA has been instrumental in helping to build the CTC: membership has soared, from a handful of people a few years ago when it began, to more than 30 members of Congress who now participate. The CTC is bipartisan and across both legislative chambers.

“IP is generally not a partisan issue, and that means that, regardless of political party people, can and do work together,” Ms. Cohn states.

But because lawmakers face so many important issues, the challenge is making sure that INTA draws their attention effectively to trademark concerns.

This is why the Association holds events in Congress, as part of its awareness-raising efforts. Most recently, on April 25, INTA held a Sports Industry Briefing focused on IP enforcement, and on World IP Day on April 26,the Association jointly hosted with the USPTO and the IP stakeholder community a briefing aligned with the  World IP Day theme of “Powering Change: women in innovation and creativity.”

“We make sure to organize events that will be compelling and get our message across,” concludes Ms. Cohn.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown