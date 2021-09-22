Vaishali Mittal is a zealous IP practitioner taking head-on some of the most challenging legal battles and have turned some of them into landmark judgements to enhance the IP jurisprudence in India. With almost 20 years of experience in IP litigation, Vaishali advises leading pharmaceutical, life science, telecom, technology, consumer goods, and e-commerce companies in the establishment of a comprehensive IP protection and enforcement strategy. Her strategies reflect global insight and commercially well-informed approach for her clientele.