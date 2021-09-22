Vaishali Mittal
Key Details
- Anand & Anand
- Partner Litigation and Strategist
- 911204059300
- vaishalimittal@anandandanand.com
- https://www.anandandanand.com/vaishali-mittal/
Vaishali Mittal is a zealous IP practitioner taking head-on some of the most challenging legal battles and have turned some of them into landmark judgements to enhance the IP jurisprudence in India. With almost 20 years of experience in IP litigation, Vaishali advises leading pharmaceutical, life science, telecom, technology, consumer goods, and e-commerce companies in the establishment of a comprehensive IP protection and enforcement strategy. Her strategies reflect global insight and commercially well-informed approach for her clientele.
Leader Profiles
profile
Partner- Trade Marks Madhu has carved a niche in the field of trademark prosecution having represented numerous leading Indian companies and multinationals, including Fortune 500 companies in India as well as in the Indian Sub-continent. She advises various companies on brand adoption, protection and enforcement, commercialisation, drafting and negotiating various contracts. Madhu also assists clients in drafting Brand Usage Policy, Internet Policy, Privacy Policy etc. With 16 years of experience in the IPR, Madhu strategically performs due diligence for companies acquiring IP assets and advises on various commercial issues arising out of such contracts. She also advises on contentious issues like IP violations, misleading and false claims and has successfully represented clients in relation to advertising issues. Her most recent successes involved the publication of the trademarks LIFEBOUY and OLA CABS to be included in the well-known list published by the Trademarks Office. Madhu has also handled several Domain Name Disputes before WIPO and .IN Registry. Anand & Anand
profile
Senior Partner and Head of Department Accredited as one of India’s Top IP Attorney, Safir Anand is a Senior Partner & Head of Trademarks, Commercial & Contractual IP at Anand and Anand, with over 25 years of experience in providing inputs on strategy, business models, marketing and commercial insights, blended with an astute understanding of IP law that encompasses IP protection, IP enforcement, IP agreements, licensing, franchising, monetisation and due diligence. Safir has worked throughout his career to explore facets of monetization, fine-tuned the concept of Returns of Advertising, created industry level specialisations for the firm, worked with clients’ R&D Teams for product development and personally created product prototypes. Safir extensively contributes to prestigious national and international publications and is on the editorial panel of many leading journals and magazines focused on commercialization, licensing, franchising and other aspects of Intellectual Property. He also writes frequently for financial dailies and is featured on TV shows on trend forecasting Safir has been recognised by many prestigious forums such Financial Times London, Business World India and Forbes amongst many others for being an innovative professional. Anand & Anand
Women In IP
Senior Partner and Head of Department - Patents and Designs At the top of her game, Archana is a zealous patent practitioner setting new patent narratives in Indian IP jurisprudence while heading the Patents & Designs department at Anand and Anand. Legally, scientifically and technologically savvy, Archana is the go-to person for patent protection, prosecution, pre-grant and post-grant oppositions, appeals, revocations, plant variety protection as she manages an extensive portfolio of patents. She and her team – an ensemble of lawyers-cum-scientists, engineers, biotechnologists, chemists and physicists -- also provide straightforward advice in litigation. Archana has enabled the firm to successfully secure patent protection for Nivolumab after 6 oppositions, ertugliflozin, Delgocitinib for Japan Tobacco and Luseogliflozin for Taisho after several pre-grant oppositions. It also successfully defended several ICT (SEP) patents and mechanical inventions before the Patent Office; secured patent for Pfizer for Tofacitinib while checking delay caused by benami pre-grant oppositions. Anand & Anand
profile
Managing Partner & Head of Litigation Pravin Anand is the Managing Partner and Head of Litigation at Anand and Anand. Awarded the AIPPI Award of Merit, INTA's Presidents Award and recognised the "Most Innovative Lawyer" for Asia Pacific by Financial Times, Pravin has appeared in 2500 plus cases in over 42 years' practice as an IP lawyer. Anand & Anand