Sidsel Hauge is a European patent attorney, chief executive officer of AWA Denmark and vice president of the AWA Group. She manages AWA‚Äôs Copenhagen office, advising clients engaged in the chemical and chemical engineering fields. Hauge assists clients with patent procurement including drafting and prosecution, and regularly provides litigation support in complex infringement cases. Hauge is an active participator in the IP community and is co-chair of American Intellectual Property Law Association‚Äôs women in IP international sub-committee. Hauge is also part of AWA‚Äôs trainee programme for future IP leaders, holding seminars for the trainees and regularly acting as a mentor. Expertise: patents, chemicals, pharmaceutical, life sciences, biotech, biotechnology.