Sher Hann Chua
Key details
- Job title:Consultant
- Jurisdiction:Thailand, Myanmar
- Practice area:Technology, Life Sciences
More profiles
Women In IP
Director, Senior Counsel Karla Aspiras is responsible for global anti-counterfeiting strategies for all brands owned by Tapestry, the parent company of Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman. She develops and implements the global IP protection strategy and manages civil anti-counterfeiting litigation. She also manages domestic and international prosecution as well as outside counsel for foreign IP matters. She advises the businesses on clearance of product design, packaging, naming, copy and marketing material and counsels brand management on a variety of IP and related issues, including advertising, marketing and social media. She is co-chair of the fashion law committee of the New York Intellectual Property Association and has been a key speaker at conferences including the Luxury Law Summit.
Women In IP
Founding partner Flavia Murad-Schaal is a key figure in Brazil's IP space, specialising in areas such as artificial intelligence, algorithms, new copyright framework in digital matters, and platform economies including new financial arrangements such as fintech. Her team handles administrative prosecution and court litigation connected with intangible assets in Brazil and abroad, routinely dealing with legal issues regarding trademarks, patents, trade secrets, software, designs, copyrights and publicity rights. She is manager of the digital and intellectual property law department at CEU Law School, and an adjunct professor at Austral University, in Argentina. She is the author of "Intellectual Property, Internet and Civil Rights" (2016) and has written and co-authored several articles in Brazil and abroad on IP, technology or business law. She is a member of the brands and innovation committee at INTA.
Women In IP
Partner Litigation and Strategist Anand & Anand Vaishali Mittal is a zealous IP practitioner taking head-on some of the most challenging legal battles and have turned some of them into landmark judgements to enhance the IP jurisprudence in India. With almost 20 years of experience in IP litigation, Vaishali advises leading pharmaceutical, life science, telecom, technology, consumer goods, and e-commerce companies in the establishment of a comprehensive IP protection and enforcement strategy. Her strategies reflect global insight and commercially well-informed approach for her clientele.