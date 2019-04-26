Rachna Bakhru is a Partner with RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys, an IP specialist law firm. She qualified as an Electronics graduate from Delhi University, followed by diploma in Business Administration and a degree in Law. She is a registered Patent agent and a member of the Bar council of India.Rachna currently heads the Dispute Resolution team of the firm, dealing with IP enforcement and advisory. She has over 25 years of extensive experience in managing non-contentious and contentious IP matters, IT and Technology issues. Her expertise includes risk assessment, IP clearance, regulatory issues, litigation and alternate dispute resolution. She has worked on portfolios of large international companies and her industry expertise includes Pharmaceuticals and Information technology. She advises her clients on issues related to IP infringement, Information Technology, trade secrets, data protection, and geographical indications.