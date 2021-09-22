Özlem Fütman

"Ozlem Futman has broad experience in effectively managing IP portfolios for some of the most recognisable national and international companies operating in Turkey. She is an IP litigator, trademark and patent attorney and European patent attorney who has more than 20 years' experience practising IP law. She founded Ofo Ventura in 2004, which comprises an all-female team of partners, senior lawyers and senior trademark and patent attorneys who provide legal support and assistance on a full range of IP services including litigation, enforcement, prosecution, counselling and on non-contentious matters. Her clients span all industries including cosmetics, fashion, food, entertainment, publishing, online games and certification companies. She is one of the few leading experts in geographical indications in Turkey and has been a member of Marques GI team for almost eight years."