Joëlle Van Malderen

Joelle Van Malderen is a European patent attorney as well as Belgian and Luxembourg patent attorney, with more than 30 years of experience in IP prosecution. She is a Benelux and European trademark and design attorney. Van Malderen assists her clients with strategies relating to IP rights, including infringement, nullity actions, unfair competition and compensation claims. She is a tutor on European patent law for the Centre for Intellectual Property Studies‚Äô diploma in patent litigation at the University of Strasbourg, and for IP-related courses at the University of Brussels.