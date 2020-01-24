Ellen Breddam
Key details
- Job title:Head of Trademarks, Partner
- Jurisdiction:Denmark
- Practice area:Trademarks, Design, Domain Names
Ellen Breddam heads Plougmann Vingtoft's trademark team and was made partner in 2018. She provides strategic advice to clients on IP rights, primarily trademarks, designs, and domain names, and has special experience with trademarks within the medicament industry, the food industry, and the IT and consulting industries. Before joining Plougmann Vingtoft, Breddam worked at another major IP consultancy from 2005 to 2012. Previously, she worked for the Danish Patent and Trademark Office, first as a legal examiner and later as the head of a section where her main working area was development of legal practices in relation to trademarks and design. Breddam has been an assistant professor at the faculty of law at University of Copenhagen where she taught IP Law. She was responsible for the Danish contribution to INTA's, Madrid Agreement and Madrid Protocol Practice Guide‚Äù, and she is a member of the ECTA and Marques.