Einav Zilber is among Israel's IP leaders and a trusted counsel of established companies, startups and entrepreneurs. She served as IP manager and division counsel for Applied Materials Israel and Applied Materials India, and has worked as a patent attorney at Reinhold Cohn, IP Group. She also planned, managed, and implemented interdisciplinary, large-scale, long-term projects for the Israel Defense Forces. Zilber is a licensed attorney at law at the Israel Bar Association since 2000 and a licensed patent attorney at the Israeli Patent Office since 2004. She plays a leading role in establishing the foundations for IP to develop in Israel. She is chair of Israel Patent Attorney Association and co-founded The Israeli Forum for in-house IP managers.