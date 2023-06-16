Dr. Natalie Kirchhofer

Natalie Kirchhofer is a European and German patent attorney and an expert in the fields of (bio)chemistry, pharmaceuticals and life sciences. As a partner at Cohausz & Florack, she advises German and international chemical and pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups on all questions of intellectual property rights. She has already successfully conducted many litigation proceedings, in which she attacked or defended valuable patents for a number of well-known companies. She has become an expert in supplementary protection certificates and is active as an author and lecturer in chemical and pharmaceutical patent law.