Charmayne is widely recognised as one of Malaysia's top IP and TMT lawyers, and was named as one of AsiaLaw‚Äôs Leading Lawyers since 2009 for IP. She has been listed as a leading individual in Legal 500 Asia Pacific for IT and Telecommunications since 2008 and listed as a "Leading Individual" for TMT in Legal 500 Asia-Pacific since 2018. She also has been ranked as a Leading Individual for Intellectual Property in Legal 500 Asia Pacific since 2018. Charmayne has been ranked for IP in Chambers Asia Pacific since 2009, which recently described her as 'Charmayne Ong has a strong market reputation for advisory work in Malaysia, particularly managing registrations of patents, trade marks and copyrights. She offers in-depth sectoral expertise in TMT and also handles work in other sectors.' Charmayne also was listed in the Managing IP's Top 250 Women in IP 2021. In addition, Charmayne was listed as "WIPR's Influential Women in IP 2020" by World IP Review and as one of 'Malaysia Top 100 Lawyers - The A List' by Asia Business Law Journal 2020. In 2022, Charmayne was ranked Band 2 for TMT by Chambers Asia-Pacific 2022 and recognised as a recommended practitioner in the Who's Who Legal (WWL): Telecoms & Media 2022.