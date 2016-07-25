Subscribe
pres-panayotov-shutterstock-com-disney-
25 July 2016

Disney secures victory in domain name dispute

Entertainment company Disney Enterprises has successfully recovered two domain names that infringed its trademark.

Disney was victorious at the Alternative Dispute Resolution Forum in the US.

The domains, disneyspecialist.com and disneyrivercruises.com, were registered in August 2014 and August 2015.

Disney, which registered its ‘Disney’ trademark in 1981 in the US, filed its complaint at the forum on June 10.

The film company complained that the domains are confusingly similar to its trademark, that the respondent had no rights or legitimate interests in them, and that they are being used in bad faith as both domains open to “inactive web pages”.

The respondent, Mark Brekhus, did not reply to Disney’s complaint.

In a decision dated July 21, panellist Ho Hyun Nahm handed Disney the domains.

Nahm said that the domains are confusingly similar to Disney’s trademark, and also asserted that Disney had made a prima facie case that the respondent had “failed” to use the domains to offer bona fide goods or services.

He added that the domains are being used in bad faith, as the respondent “must have had actual knowledge of the mark at the time the domains were registered” due to Disney’s “extensive marketing”.

The decision is available here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Disney tries to patent ‘foot tracking’ technology
28 July 2016   Disney has applied for a patent at the US Patent and Trademark Office for a device that uses “foot recognition” to create a “customised guest experience” in its theme parks.
article
.web gTLD sells for $135m in auction
29 July 2016   Nu Dot Co, a subsidiary of US-based Straat Investments, and Vistaprint have successfully acquired the .web and .webs new generic top-level domains for $135 million and $1 million respectively.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones