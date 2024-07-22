Hechanova Group

Hechanova Group

GF & 4F, Salustiana D. Ty Tower

104 Paseo de Roxas Avenue

Legaspi Village, Makati City 1229

Philippines





Tel:(632) 8812-6561; (632) 8888-4293; (632) 8813-6820

Fax: (632) 8888-4290

Email: mail@hechanova.com.ph

editharh@hechanova.com.ph

Website: www. hechanova.com.ph





Profile:

The HECHANOVA Group is unique since it’s comprised of two firms namely, Hechanova & Co., Inc. and Hechanova Bugay Vilchez & Andaya-Racadio, Lawyers, servings the IP requirements of owners and users interested to protect their IP rights in the Philippines. HECHANOVA & CO., INC. is an intellectual property consulting firm which handles the non-contentious aspect of IP

and provides a career path for technical professionals such as engineers, IT specialists, accountants who cannot be members of a law firm under current laws. The law firm of HECHANOVA BUGAY VILCHEZ & ANDAYA-RACADIO handles the contentious IP work, and is a full service firm.





Areas of specialization

1. Patent law

2. Trademarks and Unfair Competition

3. Copyright law

4. Cybercrime

5. Trade Secrets

6. Utility Models and Industrial Designs

7. IP Enforcement

8. Licensing





Association memberships

International Trademark Association (INTA) European Communities Trade Mark Association (ECTA) American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) Fédération Internationale des Conseils en Propriété Industrielle (FICPI) MARQUES Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG) Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA) Licensing Executive Society International LESI)





Jurisdictions

Philippines





Contact Persons

Editha R. Hechanova

President/Managing Partner

editharh@hechanova.com.ph





Brenda P. Rivera

Director of Patents & Vice-President for Administration

patents@hechanova.com.ph/ brenda.rivera@hechanova.com.ph/





Noemi P. Rivera

Director of Trademarks & Vice-President for Finance

trademarks@hechanova.com.ph / noemi.rivera@hechanova.com.ph





Joy Marie G. Tolentino

Asst. Vice President Trademarks/Jr. Partner

mail@hechanova.com.ph