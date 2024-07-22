Hechanova Group
Hechanova Group
GF & 4F, Salustiana D. Ty Tower
104 Paseo de Roxas Avenue
Legaspi Village, Makati City 1229
Philippines
Tel:(632) 8812-6561; (632) 8888-4293; (632) 8813-6820
Fax: (632) 8888-4290
Email: mail@hechanova.com.ph
Website: www. hechanova.com.ph
Profile:
The HECHANOVA Group is unique since it’s comprised of two firms namely, Hechanova & Co., Inc. and Hechanova Bugay Vilchez & Andaya-Racadio, Lawyers, servings the IP requirements of owners and users interested to protect their IP rights in the Philippines. HECHANOVA & CO., INC. is an intellectual property consulting firm which handles the non-contentious aspect of IP
and provides a career path for technical professionals such as engineers, IT specialists, accountants who cannot be members of a law firm under current laws. The law firm of HECHANOVA BUGAY VILCHEZ & ANDAYA-RACADIO handles the contentious IP work, and is a full service firm.
Areas of specialization
1. Patent law
2. Trademarks and Unfair Competition
3. Copyright law
4. Cybercrime
5. Trade Secrets
6. Utility Models and Industrial Designs
7. IP Enforcement
8. Licensing
Association memberships
- International Trademark Association (INTA)
- European Communities Trade Mark Association (ECTA)
- American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA)
- Fédération Internationale des Conseils en Propriété Industrielle (FICPI)
- MARQUES
- Pharmaceutical Trade Marks Group (PTMG)
- Japan Intellectual Property Association (JIPA)
- Licensing Executive Society International LESI)
Jurisdictions
- Philippines
Contact Persons
Editha R. Hechanova
President/Managing Partner
Brenda P. Rivera
Director of Patents & Vice-President for Administration
patents@hechanova.com.ph/ brenda.rivera@hechanova.com.ph/
Noemi P. Rivera
Director of Trademarks & Vice-President for Finance
trademarks@hechanova.com.ph / noemi.rivera@hechanova.com.ph
Joy Marie G. Tolentino
Asst. Vice President Trademarks/Jr. Partner
mail@hechanova.com.ph