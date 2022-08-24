Subscribe
24 August 2022

Philippines IP office partners with metaverse platform

Collaboration will promote the development of Philippine-registered IP in the Stardust metaverse | Country will be the platform’s first foreign ‘destination’.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has partnered with metaverse platform Stardust Digital Private to help local creators create content in virtual worlds.

The memorandum of understanding—signed by IPOPHL’s Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights and Singapore-based Stardust—focuses on collaborating and promoting the development, protection, commercialisation and internationalisation of Philippine-registered IP products and services and creative content through the Stardust metaverse.

BCRR director Emerson Cuyo said: “The metaverse allows our artists and creatives to have more control over the promotion, utilisation, commercialisation and monetisation of their IP creations in a manner that has not been observed before.

"So whether we look at the metaverse as an extension of the real world or a totally new digital universe, it stands to benefit the Philippine creative industry as the Philippines has always been recognised for the innate creativity and talent of its people. The metaverse will thus be an important market where we can promote original Filipino content and creations.”

The signing event in July also served as a soft launch for Stardust which plans to run in full swing by the end of 2022. Stardust’s metaverse platform is expected to soon host films, games, music, and arts.

At the time of signing, it was also announced that virtual cities NeoManila and Cebu Entertainment City will be built in Stardust. Five companies inked contracts to set up offices in NeoManila.

The Philippines is Stardust’s first foreign destination.

Gin Kai Chan, CEO of Stardust, said: “There are so many talented creators here and forward-looking organisations that understand the myriad of possibilities that Web3 presents.

“We look forward to many exciting collaborations with partners in the Philippines such as IPOPHL, which is among the first government agencies in the Philippines to include the metaverse universe in its radar.”

In May this year, Clarivate reported that trademark applications for cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens were instrumental in propelling Nice Class 9 (technology, computer hardware and software) to becoming the second-largest trademark classification by application volume globally in 2021.

