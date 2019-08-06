Subscribe
shutterstock_641766727_natanael_ginting
6 August 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Philippines IPO requests more courts handle IP cases

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has asked the country’s Supreme Court to assign more IP related cases to regional trial courts.

It also asked the court to give additional special commercial courts (SCCs) the power to issue search warrants in relation to such cases.

On Monday, August 5, the office said changes will ease crowding dockets and bring faster resolution to pending IP cases to deal with an increasing number of IP violations in the country, particularly trademark infringements.

According to the announcement, current SCCs are spread across one metropolitan area of the Philippines, namely Metro Manila.

Josephine Santiago, the director-general of the IPOPHL, said the addition of SCCs in Metro Visayas, Metro Mindanao and Metro Northern Luzon will “bolster the Philippines' standing in the areas of rule of law and administration of justice and will be beneficial, as this will serve a greater number of stakeholders”.

The move comes amid increasing IP cases in the country, relating particularly to trademark infringement. The number of IP cases rose to 715 in 2018, up from 669 in 2017.

The IPOPHL also asked the court to consider the designation of select regional trial courts to specialise in and focus solely on IP.

As present, IP cases are lodged with regional trial courts which handle all commercial cases.

IPOPHL said that SCCs are also docketed with drug-related cases which have also significantly risen in volume in recent years.

The IPOPHL said it would also be submitting a report to the court which shows how other countries which have established courts to focus specifically on IP cases have benefited from declogged dockets.

"The recommendation to revise the rules was based on several consultations with the SCC judges, intellectual property stakeholders, and organisations to address some gaps and to further streamline the procedure," Santiago added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Disney enforces controversial ‘Hakuna Matata’ TM

HTC halts UK smartphone sales amid patent dispute

Skechers and Adidas settle three-stripe trademark dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Man accused of Japan’s ‘worst-ever’ copyright violation arrested
9 July 2019   The suspected owner of a popular anime piracy site was arrested on Sunday, July 7, in the Philippines, according to authorities.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis