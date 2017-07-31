Subscribe
jfmdesign
31 July 2017

Crocs tangled up in trade dress suit

Moulded footwear company Crocs has found itself at the centre of a dispute over trade dress and computer fraud.

USA Dawgs sued Crocs on Thursday, July 27 at the US District Court for the District of Nevada, alleging that the brand had copied one of Dawgs’s sandals.

Nevada-based Dawgs said it had developed, manufactured and sold a “distinct Z-shaped upper” for sandals that is intended to fit over the top of a wearer’s foot and look like a “Z”.

“After Dawgs spent several years promoting these unique sandals, building its brand, and had sold well over one million pairs in the US, Crocs intentionally copied Dawgs’s ‘Z Sandal’”, said the claim.

Crocs’s ‘ Women’s Swiftwater Sandal’ is confusingly similar, according to Dawgs.

That’s not all—Crocs, and three of its employees, has been accused of violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act “in an intentional and successful effort to deprive Dawgs of sales of its products”.

Dawgs claimed that a Croc employee who had formerly worked at e-commerce platform Zulily had accessed its private account and sought to have Zulily cancel Dawgs’s sales promotion, which Zulily allegedly did.

The Nevada-based company said that the “only possible way Crocs could have obtained access to Dawgs’s sales event was by hacking into Dawgs’s private password protected vendor portal or employing some other dishonest means”.

It is seeking triple damages, a permanent injunction, attorneys’ fees and costs, and a jury trial.

A spokesperson for USA Dawgs said the company “believes in its product offerings and in legal and fair competition”.

They added that Crocs has used its size to “threaten and suppress” smaller competitors.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Apple paid Nokia $2bn in IP settlement, financial results reveal

Van Morrison sued by former wrestler over mohawk album image

The Beatles win stadium copyright tussle

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Crocs v Dawgs trade dress battle heats up
11 September 2017   Moulded footwear company Crocs has requested sanctions against rival USA Dawgs in an ongoing trade dress dispute between the parties.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones