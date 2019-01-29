Subscribe
peopleimages-istockphoto-com-merger-handshake-
29 January 2019

CPA merges with ipan/Delegate, boosts position in IP services

CPA Global has agreed to merge with rival IP management company ipan/Delegate Group.

The companies announced the deal yesterday, January 28, claiming it will “significantly improve” product integration and customer experience across the IP lifecycle. The terms of the transaction were not revealed.

Simon Webster, CEO of CPA, said his company has admired ipan/Delegate Group’s ability to deliver world-class technology and outstanding customer support, while a CPA spokesperson told WIPR that “it is business as usual” following the deal.

The agreement will allow ipan/Delegate Group to “further enhance our capacity to develop and deliver innovative services and software solutions for IP professionals”, according to Patrice Durand, CEO of the company.

The combined ipan/Delegate Group was formed in 2018 after ipan joined forces with Delegate—which itself was created in 2016 following the merger of Valipat and Envoy. The company has headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and Munich, Germany, offering services including renewals and annuities.

This is just CPA’s latest M&A in the IP renewals industry, having acquired the IP management business of Clarivate Analytics in October 2018 and buying the Filing Analytics and Citation Eagle tools from Practice Insight in August the same year.

CPA itself was sold to Leonard Green & Partners, a private equity firm, for £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) in 2017.

Sally Whittle, formalities director and partner at HGF in Sheffield, UK, said the latest move appears to be an overarching attempt to consolidate the whole of the IP industry into one company, “purely for commercial and corporate scale, rather than as a driver for quality and innovation”.

Whittle, who uses UK-based IP services firm IP Centrum and said she will continue using the company, believes that IP firms who are already using what was Envoy/Valipat will probably stay on after CPA’s latest merger.

“It is time consuming to change provider, a bit like changing your bank, and people can’t be bothered with the hassle and worry if something gets missed,” she explained.

Simon de Banke, CEO of IP Centrum, said that while it’s not impossible for the new “Goliath” company to produce a world-class service, “the odds reduce dramatically with that kind of set-up in any industry”.

This is because there’s so much organising to do “in order to just make the ship function” and “there just doesn’t appear from the inside to be the same need, so this can breed an apathy and laurel-resting”, he argued.

De Banke said it’s “a shame” for the IP industry—one whose fulcrum and reason for existence is innovation— if the key area of it that can benefit from reinvention (IP services) becomes more and more consolidated.

But Glyn Truscott, a partner at UK-based Elkington + Fife, a firm that uses CPA, said commentators should caution against hyperbole when assessing this merger.

"I don’t see why the merger should have the negative effects suggested. Both CPA and ipan are very successful at what they do and already work on a large scale. From a user’s perspective, I do not see that this merger adds any particular concern in that regard."

He added that the success of the merged company will continue to rely on the company satisfying its customers.

Chris Donegan, managing director at Invention Capital Associates, which helps companies monetise their intangible assets, told WIPR that building of a dominant position in an unregulated niche market with strong annuity revenues—as renewal rates remain high for a variety of strategic and operational reasons—is a “classic value play”.

IP management “is an intriguing sub-sector that offers investors potentially outsized returns”, he added.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

New guidelines on FRAND licensing for 5G SEPs published

Huawei charged with trade secrets theft

Gigi Hadid named in copyright suit for reposting image of herself on Instagram

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
CPA Global acquires Clarivate Analytics’ IP management business
4 October 2018   IP services provider CPA Global has acquired the IP management business of Clarivate Analytics, just months after buying market insight tool Filing Analytics and patent alert tool Citation Eagle.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK