Subscribe
games
21 October 2013Copyright

WIPO releases study into video game protection

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has published a multi-national study into legal protection for copyright in video games.

The study, The Legal Status of Video Games: Comparative Analysis in National Approaches, was released on October 17 and includes surveys on national legislations and calls for a sui generis regime to help video games have their own form of protection.

It focuses on Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay in South America; Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Russia in Europe; China, Japan, Korea and India in Asia; Egypt and Rwanda, in Africa; and Canada and the US, in North America.

The study, which claimed the featured jurisdictions had not provided efficient answers on how they classify video games, analysed how they were protected and considered the status of stakeholders, including authors, publishers and producers.

“The current landscape of the legal protection of video games appears extremely complex indeed,” WIPO said upon publishing the report, adding that video games are comprised of “multiple copyrighted works.”

WIPO said there are two aspects which form the bases for video games: audiovisual, including pictures, video recordings and sounds; and software, specifically how the audiovisual is technically managed and how users interact with elements of the game.

“Although the majoritarian trend considers that software is the prevailing element of video games, we believe that the distinguishing element of one video game from another will not be the underlying software only, but also the various audiovisual and literary elements created for each video game,” the report said.

The study suggested an international debate among stakeholders involved in the production of games and recommends establishing a sui generis regime.

“It is our opinion that video games are complex creations, composed by multiple copyrighted works which deserve independent legal protection,” the study said.

“It’s a fascinating study that addresses many of the complexities that attorneys and companies in the video game space deal with on a daily basis,” said David Anderson, Counsel at Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP in Los Angeles, who added that a unified approach to protection would be welcome.

“I found some of the other recommendations such as enacting of rules to guarantee fair compensation to authors who have contributed significantly to the success or a video game to be interesting in concept, but potentially problematic, at least from the view of a US attorney.

“It raises issues of what is a 'significant contribution' and what is 'fair compensation,' and I would be interested to see the recommendations that would be made in that regard.”

In its conclusion, the study identified areas in which further clarity and harmonisation on the legal status of video games is needed.

Reporting that the market for video games has continued to evolve “exponentially,” the study looked at future scenarios and how they could signify the need for a clear and concise framework.

Admitting that it was “not impossible” to imagine video game competitions broadcast on television “as sporting events are today,” it stressed the need for lawmakers to address the issue of rights for television networks and Internet websites.

“…. it seems that no country in the world has regulated this matter in detail, now is the perfect time to approach a harmonised, international solution for an eventual implementation in domestic legal regimes,” it concluded.

Anderson added: “As with other industries, whether it’s the compensation of a top actor in a film or the CEO of a public company, compensation in the game industry is often determined by past success or having a proven track record, and I would question whether it would be possible to fashion a set of rules that would be fair and appropriate on any type of uniform basis, especially given the range of players in the industry.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Copyright for video games
1 April 2012   Video games on social platforms such as Facebook are a new category of fun, offering both highly viral and engaging characteristics.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India